Schoolhaus Brewhaus

A multi-functional campus in the heart of Jacksonville, OR where the community can come to work, dine, and play!

525 Bigham Knoll Dr. • $$

Avg 4 (295 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Corned Beef Reuben$14.00
Light Rye with House Smoked Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, & Russian Dressing
Schnitzelwich$14.00
On a Brioche Bun with Apple Braised Red Cabbage, Smoked Bacon, & Gruyere Cheese - Served with French Fries.
Haus Salad$6.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, side salad & Choice of Dressing (Red Wine Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Russian Dressing)
Prop & Peller Pretzel$5.50
Add House Cheese Sauce +2
Doner Kebab$12.00
Grilled Lamb & Beef, Shredded Cabbage, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, & Tzatziki Sauce in Naan Bread.
*Can Be Made as a Salad
Fish & Chips$14.00
Panko Breaded Oregon Red Rockfish with Citrus Tatar Sauce & Cole Slaw
Pretzel$6.00
Add Bier Cheese +2
Lingonberry - Schnitzel$20.00
Tenderized pork cutlet, breaded and pan-fried, topped with lingonberry jam served with warm red cabbage and German potato salad Lemon Slice
Fried Chicken Cordon Blue Sandwich$14.00
Ale Battered Chicken Breast stuffed with Black Forest Ham & Swiss cheese on a Brioche Bun with Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, & Dijon Aioli.
Doner Kebab$10.00
Grilled Lamb & Beef, Shredded Cabbage, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, & Tzatziki Sauce in Naan Bread. Can be made into a salad at no additional charge.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

525 Bigham Knoll Dr.

Jacksonville OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

