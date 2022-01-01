Schooners Grill

Go
Come all, come many. From a wonderful dinning experience to hardcore trivia game nights, Schooners is the place to be.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

12567 Warwick Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers and green peppers served with out homemade greek dressing and pita bread.
Tuna Bites$13.00
Bite sized chunks of yellowfin tuna perfectly cooked to your liking! Served with a side of pita and our homemade spicy ranch.
*options for grilled, lightly blackened and blackened
Mahi Taco$16.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and topped with Mahi Mahi cooked grilled, blackened, or fried.
Ranch$0.25
Fish And Chips$19.00
8 WINGS (8)$16.00
8 wings, Choose between:
Breaded or naked
Ranch or Blue Cheese
and all Togo orders sauce is on side except Daytona.
Sauces are : Jala-mango, Teriyaki, Daytona, Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, BBQ, or a Dry Rub buffalo spice.
14" BYO Pizza$13.00
Build Your Own!!
BYO Hamburger$10.00
Our 6oz Angus beef burger.
All burgers come with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles unless you tell us otherwise.
Build it how ever you'd like.
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled chicken, green peppers and loads of cheese inside of a big ole quesadilla!
Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
10" BYO Pizza$11.00
Build Your Own!!!
12567 Warwick Blvd

Newport news VA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
