Schroeder's Restaurant

Originally founded in 1893, Schroeder's longstanding history, friendly atmosphere and convenient downtown location has made the Bavarian inspired beer hall a favorite of San Francisco residents and business professionals for the past 120 years.

240 Front St

Popular Items

Schroeder's Smashed Burger$18.00
brisket & chuck, bourbon mustard, pretzel bun
Brat in Bun$18.00
bratwurst, sauerkraut, bourbon mustard, pretzel bun
Chicken Apple Plate$19.00
dried apples, garlic, apple cider
Käsekrainer Plate$19.00
pork, emmanthaler cheese, garlic
Tater Tots$8.00
caraway sea salt, aioli
Fried Chicken$20.00
buttermilk brined, spicy slaw, provolone, horseradish aioli, torpedo roll
Chicken Mustard Plate$19.00
chicken, marsala, shallots
Frankfurter Plate$19.00
pork, oregano, garlic, smoked
German Meatballs$16.00
pork & beef, mushroom gravy, lingonberry
Belgian Fries$9.00
house cut, andalouse sauce, curry ketchup

Location

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
