Schubas Tavern | Tied House

Schubas Tavern & Tied House are the sister restaurants located at heart of Southport Corridor in Chicago, IL.

3159 North Southport Avenue

Popular Items

French Fries$5.00
Fresh Cut
Cheeseburger$15.00
American Cheese, House Pickles, Dijonnaise, Shredded Lettuce *Impossible Plant-Based Patty available for price of Double*
Cauliflower$13.00
Salsa Macha, Cumin Creme Fraiche, Cilantro
Chickpea Salad$15.00
Miso Roasted Chickpeas, Cucumber, Radish, Arugula, Cilantro, Feta, Miso Lime Vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Chili Glaze, Pepperoncini, Basil Mayo
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Shells, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Gruyere, Breadcrumbs
House Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Breakfast Radish, Pickled Shallot, Parmesan, Green Goddess
Kids Grilled Cheese$10.00
Fries or Fruit
Location

3159 North Southport Avenue

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

