Go
Toast

Schulson Catering

Come in and enjoy!

1623 S 6th Street

No reviews yet

Location

1623 S 6th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Redcrest Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Quick-service Fried Chicken in the heart of South Philly.

River Twice

No reviews yet

A modern American restaurant by husband and wife team Amanda & Randy Rucker. Open Tuesday-Saturday

Mike's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Termini Brothers Bakery

No reviews yet

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston