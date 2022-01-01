Schwätzers
German restaurant
113 Indianapolis Ave
Popular Items
Location
113 Indianapolis Ave
Seymour IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vat & Barrel
Come in and enjoy!
Brewskies Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
Poplar Street Restaurant & Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Cortland Indiana Diner
Country Diner with an open kitchen serving good home-cooking and fresh baked pies, cakes, cookies, and breads!