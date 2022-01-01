Go
Scicchitano's Pizzeria

New York Style Pizzeria offering the freshest ingredients and authentic Italian flavors to the Big Island. Dine with us, take out or utilize our delivery services.

2100 Kanoelehua Ave. Unit B-11

Popular Items

Wings (10)$15.00
Made to order, classic bone-in chicken drummets/wings fried to order
Dessert Calzone$9.00
Mascarpone, chocolate chips, butter, cinnamon, sugar
18" MARGHERITA$22.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil,
Pecorino Romano
18" CHEESE$18.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano
Caesar$9.00
Classic Caesar, house dressing
18" SCICCHITANO SPECIAL$27.00
Imported Prosciutto, Sopressata,
Pecorino Romano, Red Onion, Mozzarella,
Provolone, Topped with Arugula
Garlic Bread$2.00
House special garlic bread
Create Your Own Calzone$9.00
(Choose 2 Toppings) Homemade Pizza
Dough, White or Red sauce, Pesto, Mozzarella
6" Philly Cheesesteak$9.75
Thinly sliced rib eye, sauteed with onion, mushroom, salt and pepper, covered in melted provolone cheese
18" WHITE PIZZA$22.00
Homemade Garlic Cream Sauce,
Parmesan, Mozzarella
Location

2100 Kanoelehua Ave. Unit B-11

Hilo HI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
