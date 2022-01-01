Scituate restaurants you'll love
TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Rivershed
17 New Driftway, Scituate
|Tenders
Half pound (6), Full pound (12) - tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
|The Clucker
|$16.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with bacon. Comes on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and a side of blue cheese dressing.
Served with french fries.
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Served with our housemade caesar dressing.
PIZZA • PASTA
CP's Woodfired Pizza
17 New Driftway, Scituate
|Quattro Formaggi (Pizza)
|$13.95
|Margherita (Pizza)
|$12.95
|Cookie (1)
|$0.95
Salt Society - Scituate
146 Front Street, Scituate
|TUNA BOMB
|$18.00
Chopped tuna, avocado, lettuce, seaweed salad, tobiko, scallions, tempura crunch, wanton chips, spicy mayo, mango sauce, eel sauce
|SHRIMP TEMPURA
|$16.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame
|SOCIETY PATTY
|$17.00
2 smashed patties, american cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, society sauce, housemade pickles, brioche
Crossroad Sandwiches
48-52 New Driftway, Scituate