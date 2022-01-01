Scituate restaurants you'll love

Scituate restaurants
Toast
  • Scituate

Scituate's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Scituate restaurants

Rivershed image

TACOS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Rivershed

17 New Driftway, Scituate

Avg 4.4 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tenders
Half pound (6), Full pound (12) - tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
The Clucker$16.00
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with bacon. Comes on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and a side of blue cheese dressing.
Served with french fries.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Served with our housemade caesar dressing.
More about Rivershed
CP's Woodfired Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

CP's Woodfired Pizza

17 New Driftway, Scituate

Avg 4.6 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quattro Formaggi (Pizza)$13.95
Margherita (Pizza)$12.95
Cookie (1)$0.95
More about CP's Woodfired Pizza
Salt Society - Scituate image

 

Salt Society - Scituate

146 Front Street, Scituate

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TUNA BOMB$18.00
Chopped tuna, avocado, lettuce, seaweed salad, tobiko, scallions, tempura crunch, wanton chips, spicy mayo, mango sauce, eel sauce
SHRIMP TEMPURA$16.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame
SOCIETY PATTY$17.00
2 smashed patties, american cheese,  iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, society sauce,  housemade pickles, brioche
More about Salt Society - Scituate
Restaurant banner

 

Crossroad Sandwiches

48-52 New Driftway, Scituate

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Crossroad Sandwiches
