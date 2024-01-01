Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Scituate

Go
Scituate restaurants
Toast

Scituate restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

XR Crossroads Sandwiches

48 New Driftway, Scituate

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
XR Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.86
More about XR Crossroads Sandwiches
CP's Woodfired Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

CP's Woodfired Pizza

17 New Driftway, Scituate

Avg 4.6 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie (1)$2.00
More about CP's Woodfired Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Scituate

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Lobsters

Greek Salad

Cake

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Scituate to explore

Cohasset

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1208 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston