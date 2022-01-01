Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Scituate
/
Scituate
/
Pies
Scituate restaurants that serve pies
XR Crossroads Sandwiches
48 New Driftway, Scituate
No reviews yet
GLUTEN FREE Whoopie Pie
$4.95
More about XR Crossroads Sandwiches
Salt Society - Scituate
146 Front Street, Scituate
No reviews yet
CHICKEN POT PIE
$16.00
braised chicken, sauce velour, fall vegetables, puff pastry, herb salt
More about Salt Society - Scituate
Browse other tasty dishes in Scituate
Tacos
Salmon
Spaghetti
Caesar Salad
Fish And Chips
Lobsters
Fish Tacos
Mac And Cheese
More near Scituate to explore
Cohasset
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Weymouth
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Hingham
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
East Weymouth
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
South Weymouth
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(572 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston