Pies in Scituate

Scituate restaurants
Scituate restaurants that serve pies

XR Crossroads Sandwiches

48 New Driftway, Scituate

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GLUTEN FREE Whoopie Pie$4.95
More about XR Crossroads Sandwiches
Salt Society - Scituate

146 Front Street, Scituate

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN POT PIE$16.00
braised chicken, sauce velour, fall vegetables, puff pastry, herb salt
More about Salt Society - Scituate

