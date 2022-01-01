Go
Sclafani's Bakery & Deli

We are a family run Italian bakery, deli, and grocery specialty store, we bake all of our breads daily and offer sliced to order deli meats, sandwiches, and catering!

Popular Items

Soda Can$1.49
Sm Caprese$6.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic glaze
Sm Italian$6.50
Mortadella, Salami, Provolone
Lg Italian$8.50
Mortadella, Salami, Provolone
Medium Potato Chips$2.19
Slice Cheese Pizza$1.50
Sm Build Your Own Sub$6.50
BYO with 2 meats, 1 cheese, & toppings
Lg Napoletano$10.25
Prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto, balsamic glaze
Lg Caprese$8.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic glaze
Sm Potato Chips$1.15
49 Washington Street

Gloucester MA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
