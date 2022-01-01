Go
Toast

SconeGrown

Treat yourself!

1211 Granary Ave Ste 109

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Umami Bowl - GF$13.00
Sushi rice, spicy organic tofu nuggets topped with avocado, miso aioli, house-made pickled veggies, furikake, and organic roasted seaweed
Blueberry Scone$5.00
Our classic scone studded with blueberries and served warm with clotted coconut cream
Rosemary Peach Pop-tart$5.00
Orange Spice Scone$5.00
Orange scone lightly spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Served with orange curd and coconut clotted cream.
Banana Bread - GF$5.00
Slice of moist gluten free banana bread served with our clotted coconut cream
Chocolate Chip Scone$5.00
Our classic scone studded with chocolate chips and served warm with chocolate coconut clotted cream
Classic Scone$5.00
Our famous vanilla scone served warm with coconut clotted cream and organic strawberry jam
Loaded Nuggets - GF$13.00
A large serving of our organic tofu nuggets topped with arugula, coconut "bacon" bits, Mama's Lil Peppers, and drizzled with lemon garlic aioli
Add avocado for $1
Loaded Nugget Bowl -GF$13.00
All the goodness of our loaded nuggets plus rice!
Add avocado for $1
Spicy Nuggets - GF$8.00
Organic tofu nuggets tossed in a spicy sauce and served with garlic lemon aioli and hot sauce
See full menu

Location

1211 Granary Ave Ste 109

Bellingham WA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Banter

No reviews yet

Get Amongst It!

JUXT Taphouse

No reviews yet

JUXT has you covered with delicious scratch comfort food and 28 taps of draft beer, cider, cocktails and wine.

Mount Bakery - Downtown

No reviews yet

Waste Not Thy Flour

Bellingham Cider Company

No reviews yet

Bellingham Cider Company is a local craft cider producer. Combining the art of cider making with a Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant and bar overlooking the rapidly growing Waterfront District of downtown Bellingham.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston