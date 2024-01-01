Go
Main picView gallery

Scoop, There it is! - 603 W 29th St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

E 7th St

Lumberton, NC 28358

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

E 7th St, Lumberton NC 28358

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Miyabi Jr. Express - Lumberton, NC
orange starNo Reviews
3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
Zeno's Italian Restaurant Lumberton
orange star4.3 • 686
1925 N Roberts Ave Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
Cque
orange starNo Reviews
203 N Elm Street Lumberton, NC 28360
View restaurantnext
Baked with Grace - 260 S 5th St Unit B
orange starNo Reviews
260 S 5th St Unit B Saint Pauls, NC 28384
View restaurantnext
La Patrona Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2950 West 5th St Lumberton, NC 28360
View restaurantnext
The Wing Company - Pembroke - Pembroke New
orange starNo Reviews
54 Union Chapel Road Pembroke, NC 28372
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lumberton

The Wing Company Lumberton
orange star4.5 • 1,158
4880 Kahn Dr Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
Zeno's Italian Restaurant Lumberton
orange star4.3 • 686
1925 N Roberts Ave Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lumberton

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Southern Pines

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Cameron

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Scoop, There it is! - 603 W 29th St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston