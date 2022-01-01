Go
Scoops & More Eatery

Scoops & More Eatery is a small family owned restaurant and ice cream shop that has been in existence since 1946. In 2013 the restaurant was completely renovated and became Scoops & More Eatery. What makes Scoops so special is that we use all locally sourced products and hormone free as well. We offer a total of over 50 flavors of ice creams at all times.

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Small Fries$4.99
Chicken Fingers (3-KM)$6.99
Smoke House Burger$11.99
Bacon, Onion ring, and topped off with BBQ.
Large Fries$5.99
Gyro and Fries Tuesday$9.99
Chicken Tenders (5)$10.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries.
Cheeseburger$8.99
Choice of American, Provolone, Swiss, Pepper Jack
XL Pizza (12cut)$15.99
Add a topping for $2.50 each
Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie$12.99
Reuben$10.99
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye.
Casual
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

7012 Steubenville Pike

Oakdale PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
