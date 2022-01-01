Scoops & More Eatery
Scoops & More Eatery is a small family owned restaurant and ice cream shop that has been in existence since 1946. In 2013 the restaurant was completely renovated and became Scoops & More Eatery. What makes Scoops so special is that we use all locally sourced products and hormone free as well. We offer a total of over 50 flavors of ice creams at all times.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
7012 Steubenville Pike • $
7012 Steubenville Pike
Oakdale PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
