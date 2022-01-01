Scopa
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS
319 Hanover Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
319 Hanover Street
Boston MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
State Street Provisions
Come in and enjoy!
Max's Deli Café
New York Style Deli in the Heart of Boston!
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
If you need assistance planning an event please don't hesitate to call or email the restaurant and we'd be glad to help!!
-Catering@maxsdelicafe.com-
Trillium Brewing Company
The first beer garden in Boston’s history opened in Summer 2017 when we planted roots on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in partnership with the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy. A day of walking along Boston Harbor Wharf, enjoying the New England Aquarium, art installations, and more, can be capped off with a beer at the Trillium Garden and a bite to eat from a rotating list of the city’s best food trucks.