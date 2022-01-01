Go
Toast

Scoreboard Pub & Grill

The Best Damn Sports Pub In The Land!

PIZZA • GRILL

6 Troy Road • $

Avg 4.7 (5846 reviews)

Popular Items

Scarlet & Grey Burger$11.45
bacon, cheddar, and bbq sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.45
your choice of fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch, and hot sauce
14" Cheese$11.45
12” Cauliflower Crust$13.95
10 pc Bone In Wings$11.95
8" Scoreboard Way$11.45
pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushrooms, green peppers, and banana peppers
Classic Burger$10.45
just what the name implies
Scoreboard Burger$11.45
bacon and blue cheese
Large Ranch$0.75
Kids Hot Dog$5.45
just like at the ball park
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6 Troy Road

Delaware OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Payne's Pizza & More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Restoration Brew Worx

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support during these unbelievable times. As always, we will work on improving our game anyway we can. May your friends and family be safe and healthy.

Opa Grill & Tavern

No reviews yet

Lively haunt showcasing American & Greek comfort fare & a wide whiskey selection in simple digs

Son Of Thurman - Delaware

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston