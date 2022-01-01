Scoreboard Pub & Grill
The Best Damn Sports Pub In The Land!
PIZZA • GRILL
6 Troy Road • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6 Troy Road
Delaware OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Payne's Pizza & More
Come in and enjoy!
Restoration Brew Worx
Thank you for your support during these unbelievable times. As always, we will work on improving our game anyway we can. May your friends and family be safe and healthy.
Opa Grill & Tavern
Lively haunt showcasing American & Greek comfort fare & a wide whiskey selection in simple digs
Son Of Thurman - Delaware
Come in and enjoy!