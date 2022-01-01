Go
Toast

Scoreboard Pizza

Home Town Home Made since 1984!
Pizza, Chicken, Sandwiches....Dine in, Take out and Delivery

PIZZA

6816 Humboldt Ave N • $$

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)

Popular Items

Jo-Jo Potatoes
Click here to choose small (8 pieces) or large (16 pieces)
14" Meat Lovers Pizza$17.50
Generous portions of Italian sausage, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon topped with a layer of mozzarella cheese.
10" All American Pizza$11.99
An American combination of hamburger, dill pickles and onions, smothered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
20 oz soda$1.00
Parmesan Cheese
Wings (10)$9.99
Click here to choose flavor (Plain, BBQ, Buffalo or Teriyaki)
14" Grand Slam Pizza$18.59
This behemoth is a big hit in any league. Powerful slugger of a pizza smothered with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green olives, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese. Sauerkraut optional!
10" Grand Slam Pizza$13.50
This behemoth is a big hit in any league. Powerful slugger of a pizza smothered with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green olives, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese. Sauerkraut optional!
2 Liter Bottle$2.99
Pizza Sandwich Turnover$7.99
The signature dish that has stood the test of time for over 30 years! Click here to add ingredients
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6816 Humboldt Ave N

Brooklyn Center MN

Sunday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slim’s

No reviews yet

You’ve got food cravings. We get it. Sometimes you need a hearty angus burger that’s so juicy you’ll want to grab extra napkins. Pile on the gyro meat and you’ve achieved a whole new level of satisfaction. We call it the Gyro Burger. Go figure. Or, are whole wings your thing? With Slim’s special seasoning and signature fries you’re totally winging it. If you have a feeling for the lighter side of life, and want to be a little faster on your feet, go for one of our Garden Fresh Salads. Hand-made Shakes, Malts and Mixers go with any mood. Still can’t get in touch with your inner food mood? Check out our premium sides. Satisfying your food mood is easy. Whatever your mood, you can Dine-In, Take-Out or get it in our Drive-Thru. And remember, kids have moods too.
Fresh food for any mood.

V Bistro

No reviews yet

We are a family owned Vietnamese and Chinese fusion restaurant.
V Bistro
Vietnamese & Chinese Fusion
Restaurant
7429 East River Road
Fridley, MN 55432
763-444-1877

Crazy Cajun

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai Fusion

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston