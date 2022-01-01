Go
Scornovaccas Bakery image
Pizza

Scornovaccas Bakery

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

2920 SW 9th St

Des Moines, IA 50315

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The Bubs$8.00
The Amato$8.00
Thatsatalian$8.00
Sugar Cookie$1.75

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

2920 SW 9th St, Des Moines IA 50315

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Archer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub

No reviews yet

pizzeria and pub

Malo

No reviews yet

MALO is Des Moines’ destination for Latin cuisine. From classic Havana cocktails to inventive Mexican dishes, MALO celebrates all the flavors of Latin America.
Soy MALO, soy todo el país.
Metered street parking (free on weekends and after 6pm) is available directly in front of Malo as well as on adjacent streets. Free parking is also available in the Wells Fargo garage at the southeast corner of 9th and Mulberry after 5pm and on weekends

Vibes Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scornovaccas Bakery

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston