Chicken tenders in Scotch Plains
Scotch Plains restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Grillestone - Scotch Plains
Grillestone - Scotch Plains
2377 Route 22 West, Scotch Plains
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$9.99
More about Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA
Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern
435 Park Ave, Scotch Plains
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.99
More about Darby Road Public House and Restaurant
Darby Road Public House and Restaurant
450 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains
|KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
|$10.00
Crispy chicken finger tenderloins served with fries.
|KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
|$11.00
Crispy chicken finger tenderloins served with fries.
|ADULT CHICKEN FINGERS
|$15.00