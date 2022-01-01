Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Scotch Plains

Go
Scotch Plains restaurants
Toast

Scotch Plains restaurants that serve french fries

Grillestone - Scotch Plains image

 

Grillestone - Scotch Plains

2377 Route 22 West, Scotch Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$5.00
More about Grillestone - Scotch Plains
Consumer pic

 

Darby Road Public House and Restaurant

450 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of French Fries$4.00
More about Darby Road Public House and Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Scotch Plains

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Cheesecake

Turkey Burgers

Cake

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Green Beans

Map

More near Scotch Plains to explore

Summit

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1624 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston