Mussels in Scotch Plains

Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA

Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern

435 Park Ave, Scotch Plains

Avg 4.3 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Zuppa De Clams or Mussels$19.99
Marinara or white wine sauce
More about Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Darby Road Public House and Restaurant

450 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
IBERIAN MUSSELS$15.00
Spanish chorizo, garlic, parsley, butter, horseradish & white wine.
PROVENCAL MUSSELS$14.00
Garlic, shallot, tomato, EVOO, parlsey, thyme, butter, cream, red pepper flakes & white wine.
More about Darby Road Public House and Restaurant

