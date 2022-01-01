American
Bars & Lounges
Scotch & Soda
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
372 Reviews
$$
121 W Central Ave
Bentonville, AR 72712
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
121 W Central Ave, Bentonville AR 72712
Nearby restaurants
BlakeSt F&B
BlakeSt embodies some lofty principles and big goals: to be well rested, well fed, and well informed. To disconnect from work. To consider differing views. To pour a great cocktail. To both hear a great album and have the quiet space to meditate. To improve our backstroke… or maybe just get that first chin-up.
The Preacher's Son
Happy to be serving the community!
Pressroom
Happy to be serving the community!
"silverware available upon request"
Oven & Tap
Come in and enjoy!