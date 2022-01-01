Bars & Lounges
Sweet Boy's Neighborhood Bar
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
310 South Avenue
Springfield, MO 65806
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
310 South Avenue, Springfield MO 65806
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Black Sheep
Come in and Enjoy
Aviary Cafe
Come in and enjoy!!
Pappo's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Come in and Enjoy