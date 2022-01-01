Go
Sweet Boy's Neighborhood Bar image
Bars & Lounges

Sweet Boy's Neighborhood Bar

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

310 South Avenue

Springfield, MO 65806

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

310 South Avenue, Springfield MO 65806

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Black Sheep

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Aviary Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Pappo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Sweet Boy's Neighborhood Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston