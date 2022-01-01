Go
Toast

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

Handcrafted snacks, sandwiches, authentic meat & 3 trays and Market available Wenesday-Sunday in historic Winter Hill Neighborhood

328 Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll$4.50
cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing.
crafted by the scott brothers
(contains stone fruit)
Hot Chicken Biscuit$7.50
chicken fried chicken sausage, fried egg, cheese, honey and hot dust on a biscuit....
Large Hot Coffee$3.50
Freshly brewed Counter Culture drip coffee
SB Burger$7.00
beef patty with american cheese, dill pickle & mustard on a potato roll
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
boneless chicken thigh, remoulade, dill pickle & american cheese. comes with choice of side and spicy pickle spear. sandwich only -$3.00
Pork Scrap Biscuit$2.25
buttermilk biscuit with cheddar, smoked pork & scallion
Apreski Sandy$8.50
alpine cheese, porchetta, sauerkraut latke, apple butter & a fried egg on potato roll
Egg & Cheese$6.00
farm fresh egg & cheddar cheese on a winter hill portuguese roll
Egg & Cheese$6.00
local egg, cheddar & farm greens
Large Iced Coffee$3.50
Counter Culture cold brew coffee
See full menu

Location

328 Broadway

Somerville MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Highland Kitchen

No reviews yet

Highland Kitchen is a family-owned neighborhood restaurant and bar located “up the hill” in the heart of Somerville.

Curry Express

No reviews yet

We offer fast casual Indian, Indo-Chinese dishes.

Sarma Restaurant

No reviews yet

Sarma is restaurant and bar where food, drink and music come together in a vibrant celebration of the good things in life. Modeled after the traditional meyhanes of Turkey, the menu is a large selection of small plates ( meze ) that are designed to be shared alongside food-friendly cocktails, craft beers or a glass of wine from a small but carefully selected list. Chef Cassie mostly stays true to Mediterranean flavors but she draws inspiration from places she visits and people she meets and then blends her experiences into a style of cooking that is uniquely her own. Her goal is to strike a balance between the familiar and the unknown. Either way, she respects the fundamental flavor profiles that got her attention in the first place, so the food tastes exciting and modern, but authentic.

La Cucina Italian Eatery & Pastaria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston