Scottdale restaurants you'll love
Must-try Scottdale restaurants
More about Carson's Tavern
WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Carson's Tavern
10 South Broadway Ave, Scottdale
|Popular items
|Polish Platter
|$14.95
Five pierogies, stuffed cabbage roll and our homemade haluski.
|Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Panko breaded atlantic cod, sweet and sour slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, siracha cream.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$14.99
Two lightly fried parmesan breaded chicken breasts are smothered with marinara sauce and melted Italian cheeses. Served over fettuccine pasta.
More about Michael's 50's Diner
Michael's 50's Diner
123 Pittsburgh St, Scottdale
|Popular items
|Hot Dogs
|$6.50
Two hardy beef hot dogs served with fries
|Club Sandwich
|$8.25
Classic club served with turkey, ham, fried egg, lettuce and tomato.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Delicious tender grilled chicken, served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions and hard boiled egg, topped with cheddar cheese.