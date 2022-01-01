Scottdale restaurants you'll love

Must-try Scottdale restaurants

Carson's Tavern image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carson's Tavern

10 South Broadway Ave, Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Polish Platter$14.95
Five pierogies, stuffed cabbage roll and our homemade haluski.
Fish Tacos$12.99
Panko breaded atlantic cod, sweet and sour slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, siracha cream.
Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
Two lightly fried parmesan breaded chicken breasts are smothered with marinara sauce and melted Italian cheeses. Served over fettuccine pasta.
More about Carson's Tavern
Michael's 50's Diner image

 

Michael's 50's Diner

123 Pittsburgh St, Scottdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Dogs$6.50
Two hardy beef hot dogs served with fries
Club Sandwich$8.25
Classic club served with turkey, ham, fried egg, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Delicious tender grilled chicken, served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions and hard boiled egg, topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Michael's 50's Diner
Scottdale Firemen's Club image

 

Scottdale Firemen's Club

405 Porter Ave, Scottdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Scottdale Firemen's Club
