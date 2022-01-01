Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Scottdale

Scottdale restaurants
Scottdale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Carson's Tavern image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carson's Tavern

10 South Broadway Ave, Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled or breaded boneless chicken breast tossed with our tangy buffalo sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun spread with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and topped with lettuce and tomato.
More about Carson's Tavern
Scottdale Firemen's Club image

 

Scottdale Firemen's Club

405 Porter Ave, Scottdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Scottdale Firemen's Club
Michael's 50's Diner image

 

Michael's 50's Diner

123 Pittsburgh St, Scottdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Delicious chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.
More about Michael's 50's Diner

