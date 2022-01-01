Go
Toast

Scottish Thistle

Hearty food with a Scottish flair!

110 West High Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

110 West High Street

Piqua OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hunny Bee's

No reviews yet

Fingers Fries Shakes

Village Station Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

A family friendly sports bar. Where Carlisle is always a village!

Twisted Greek

No reviews yet

Twisted Greek is a Food Truck turning out Greek Style Doughnuts along with other Classic offerings with a twist.

Emma's Cafe & Coffee Shop LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston