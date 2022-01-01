Go
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building

111 W. St. John St, Ste 100

Popular Items

Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
Crab Melt Sandwich$17.95
crab meat salad, avocado, tomatoes, cheddar cheese lettuce, Cajun Aioli. on panini-pressed ciabatta roll
Scott's Maine Style Lobster Roll$26.95
Served cold. 4OZ Fresh lobster tossed with our special House dressing and seasonings. Topped with pickled carrots.
Scott's Boston Clam Chowder Bowl 12oz$11.00
Dungeness Crab Melt$18.95
Dungennes Crab mixed with mayo, celery, red onions, dill, house specialty seasoning mix, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, served on grilled sliced sourdough
Lobster Bisque Bowl 12oz$11.00
Manhattan Style Clam Chowder
Loaded with clams, red potatoes, onions, and celery in a rich tomato-based broth.
Location

111 W. St. John St, Ste 100

San Jose CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
