SCOTT'S CHOWDER HOUSE-

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

200 S 1st St., Ste. 50

San Jose, CA 95113

Popular Items

Scott's Boston Clam Chowder Bowl 12oz$11.00
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
Scott's Connecticut Style Lobster Roll$26.95
Served warm. 4OZ Fresh lobster tossed with lemon confit and Pepper melted butter. Topped with fresh herbs and Special House spices.
SIMPLY LEMONADE$2.50
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Our award winning recipe is creamy smooth with loads of meaty clams, flavored with bacon, onions, potatoes, cream and our secret blend of herbs and spices.
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose CA 95113

