Seafood
Sandwiches
SCOTT'S CHOWDER HOUSE-
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
200 S 1st St., Ste. 50
San Jose, CA 95113
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose CA 95113
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Mama Kin SJ
Come in and enjoy!
Scott's Seafood
Downtown San Jose's Best Seafood Destination.
Mezcal San Jose
Come in and enjoy!
The Brit
The newly remodeled Brit at San Pedro Square is a fantastic sports bar and British pub with world class cocktails, craft beers and incredible food!