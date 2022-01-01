Scott's Kitchen

Go
BBQ

11920 N Ambassador Dr

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)

Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Our slow smoked Pulled Pork is lightly sauced, piled high on a toasted buttery brioche bun, and served with a side of dill pickles.
Brisket$10.50
The Brisket Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese.
-
*Can be made with mild cheese & salsa upon request*
The Brisket bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese
Cookie$2.00
1 Burnt Ends Taco$4.75
Burnt End Tacos are served on a flour tortilla, topped with pico de gallo, Hangar 29 salsa, and queso fresco.
Burnt Ends$10.50
The Burnt Ends Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Hangar 29 salsa, and queso fresco.
The Burnt Ends bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with pico de gallo, Hangar 29 salsa, and queso fresco.
BBQ Beans$2.50
Our BBQ Beans are a labor of Love! Sweet and meaty with a hint of heat. Our beans are flavored with our BBQ sauce and "Pig Magic" BBQ rub. Slow smoked with a healthy addition of our Pulled Pork, Brisket and bacon. We add in a few more secret ingredients and when finished they are a delicious combination of all of the things that we love!
Pulled Pork$9.00
The Pulled Pork Burrito is rolled in a flour tortilla, with cilantro lime rice, black beans, red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese.
-
*Can be made with mild cheese & salsa upon request*
The Pulled Pork Bowl is served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, chopped romaine, and topped with red chile fire salsa, jalapeño apple slaw, and ghost pepperjack cheese.
Cheesy Potatoes$2.50
11920 N Ambassador Dr

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
