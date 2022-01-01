Scotts Pig Roast
Come in and enjoy!
92030 27 1/2 St
Location
92030 27 1/2 St
Marcellus MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Amy's Fabulous Diner
Family friendly atmosphere with good food and a hometown flare. Dine-in or carry out.
The Joint of Rainbow Farms
We provide delicious panini style slamwiches that will change weekly, also daily specials. We serve coffee and lots of other cold beverages.
Taco Bob's
Come in and enjoy!
Barn Brewers Brewery
Welcome to Barn Brewers! We are a craft brewery with 11 beers on tap, 4 brewery made sodas and a kitchen with a menu that includes great appetizers and burgers. You will enter as strangers but leave as friends. Come in and enjoy!