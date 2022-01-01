Go
Toast

Scott's Seafood San Jose

Come see what we sea!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

200 S. First St • $$

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)

Popular Items

Lumpia Prawns Appetizer$20.00
Jumbo prawns, Dungeness crab meat, Shiitake mushrooms, Napa cabbage and carrots all wrapped in a crispy lumpia dough. Served with a side spicy Thai peanut sauce. (Four pieces)
Filet Mignon a La Oscar$53.00
Filet Mignon served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Topped with Dungeness crab meat and bernaise sauce.
Cioppino in a Bucket Half Gallon$55.00
Sauteed scallops, prawns mussels, clams, calamari and fresh fish of the day in a roasted tomato broth. Served with a side of sourdough garlic bread.
1/2 gallon size
Sesame crusted ahi tuna$43.00
Sushi grade Ahi Tuna crusted with sesame seeds. Served with sushi rice, roasted shiitake mushrooms, grilled baby bok choy, pickled ginger, scallions and jicama. Topped with citrus soy sauce.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered red snapper served with coleslaw, french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
Lobster Roll$27.00
Maine Lobster claws and meat tossed with mayonnaise, fresh tarragon, celery and old bay. Served with French fries and a 2 oz side of lobster bisque.
Crab Cakes Appetizer$24.00
Deep fried jumbo lump crab cakes served over a small bed of spring mix greens tossed with house vinagrette; topped with jicama shavings and orange segments.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

200 S. First St

San Jose CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Blue Chip

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Brit

No reviews yet

The newly remodeled Brit at San Pedro Square is a fantastic sports bar and British pub with world class cocktails, craft beers and incredible food!

Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose

No reviews yet

A modern Pizza Pub!
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston