Scott's Subs East Green Bay
Come in and enjoy!
810 S. Huron Rd
Popular Items
Location
810 S. Huron Rd
Greenbay WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Woods Golf Club
Come in and enjoy!
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Come in and enjoy!
Anduzzi's Sports Club
Your PREMIER Sports Club on Green Bay's east side and around northeastern Wisconsin!
El Sarape Green Bay
Fresh Ingredients Home Made Mexican Food is Our Model. Come in and enjoy!