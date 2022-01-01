Go
Scott's Subs East Green Bay

810 S. Huron Rd

Popular Items

#5 THE PHILLY (HOT)$8.99
Shredded beef, Provolone Cheese, Onion,
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mayo,
Butter
SOUR CREAM & ONION CHIPS$1.89
#33 HOME RUN$7.69
Ham, Turkey, Beef, Cheddar Cheese,
Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo
#48 CLUB$7.69
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
TURKEY AVOCADO$8.69
Turkey, Avocado, Provolone Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Sun Dried Tomato Mayo
#58 CHICKEN CHIPOTLE (HOT)$8.69
Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers,
Onion, Provolone Cheese,
Chipotle Mayo
#57 CLASSIC ITALIAN$7.69
Ham, Genoa, Capicolla, Pepperoni,
Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion,
Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo
CUBAN (HOT)$8.69
Ham, Shredded Pork, Swiss Cheese,
Pickles, Mayo, Spicy Brown Mustard
#4 CLASSIC TURKEY$7.69
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Tomato,
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo
#8 SKINNY CLUB$7.69
Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese,
Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo
Location

810 S. Huron Rd

Greenbay WI

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
