Scotts Valley restaurants you'll love

Bruno's Bar and Grill
230 Mt Hermon Road G, Scotts Valley
|Popular items
|Mac 'N Cheese Skins
|$14.00
Crispy deep fried potato skins loaded with Bruno's mac 'n cheese and topped with bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream.
|Feisty Tots
|$15.00
Tator tots with jack and cheddar cheese, honey mustard pulled pork, pico de gallo, bourbon bacon jam, and grilled jalapenos with sour cream.
|Bruno's Wings
|$12.00
WARNING eat at your own risk, they're addicting...choose either English Wings infused with sea salt & vinegar or spicy Buffalo Wings
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Nostra
219 mt hermon rd, scotts valley
|Popular items
|Ravioli di Spinaci
|$20.50
cheese-spinach ravioli with alfredo or gorgonzola sauce
|Rigatoni alla Bolognese
|$21.25
slow cooked pork and beef meat sauce over Rigatoni Pasta
|Short Ribs
|$25.00
boneless short ribs with carrots, celery, onions, Italian herbs, red wine reduction