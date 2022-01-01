Scotts Valley restaurants you'll love

Bruno's Bar and Grill image

 

Bruno's Bar and Grill

230 Mt Hermon Road G, Scotts Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mac 'N Cheese Skins$14.00
Crispy deep fried potato skins loaded with Bruno's mac 'n cheese and topped with bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream.
Feisty Tots$15.00
Tator tots with jack and cheddar cheese, honey mustard pulled pork, pico de gallo, bourbon bacon jam, and grilled jalapenos with sour cream.
Bruno's Wings$12.00
WARNING eat at your own risk, they're addicting...choose either English Wings infused with sea salt & vinegar or spicy Buffalo Wings
More about Bruno's Bar and Grill
Casa Nostra image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Nostra

219 mt hermon rd, scotts valley

Avg 3 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ravioli di Spinaci$20.50
cheese-spinach ravioli with alfredo or gorgonzola sauce
Rigatoni alla Bolognese$21.25
slow cooked pork and beef meat sauce over Rigatoni Pasta
Short Ribs$25.00
boneless short ribs with carrots, celery, onions, Italian herbs, red wine reduction
More about Casa Nostra
Penny Ice Creamery - Scotts Valley image

 

Penny Ice Creamery - Scotts Valley

262 Mount Hermon Road Suite 104, Scotts Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Bon Bon$3.25
Shake$8.50
Double Scoop$7.50
More about Penny Ice Creamery - Scotts Valley
