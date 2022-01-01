Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Scotts Valley
/
Scotts Valley
/
Grilled Chicken
Scotts Valley restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Bruno's Bar and Grill
230 Mt Hermon Road G, Scotts Valley
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken
$6.00
Dog Grilled Chicken Breast
$4.00
More about Bruno's Bar and Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Nostra
219 mt hermon rd, scotts valley
Avg 3
(30 reviews)
Side Grilled Chicken
$6.50
More about Casa Nostra
Browse other tasty dishes in Scotts Valley
Cake
Chili
Caesar Salad
Garlic Bread
More near Scotts Valley to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Santa Clara
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Los Gatos
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Campbell
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Cupertino
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Capitola
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Aptos
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston