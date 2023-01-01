Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff restaurants
Scottsbluff restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Scottsbluff

1522 Broadway, Scottsbluff

Avg 4.5 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan.
Italian Honey Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Your choice of a grilled or crispy chicken with cream cheese, pepperoni and fresh basil, drizzled with honey on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.75
A crispy, breaded or grilled chicken breast smothered in Buffalo sauce or your choice of wing sauce on a toasted bun, garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
More about Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Scottsbluff
Powerhouse Social

1721 Broadway, Scottsbluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
gouda cheese, bacon, greenleaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
More about Powerhouse Social

