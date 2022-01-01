Go
Toast

Ponderosa Steakhouse

Wide variety of Steaks, Chicken, Seafood and Homestyle meals.

1211 W. McClain Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$6.99
Our Half Pound Angus Chopped Steak smothered in American Cheese, served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Spear on the side.
Sirloin Tips - Double Order$14.99
Double the amount of tender chunks of sirloin, sauteed mushrooms and onions.
32 0z To Go Beverage$1.49
32 oz Styrofoam Cup filled with the beverage of your choice.
12 Yeast Rolls$4.99
Fresh baked. Served with Cinnamon Butter.
Chicken Mont Sandwich$6.99
Our Signature Marinated Grilled Chicken served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Spear on the side.
Homestyle Sides
Hot veggies, Mac & Cheese and more!
Sirloin Tips$10.99
Tender chunks of Sirloin grilled to order. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions.
Petite Sirloin$9.99
6oz USDA Choice Sirloin.
6 Yeast Rolls$2.99
Fresh baked. Served with Cinnamon Butter.
10 Oz Top Sirloin$12.99
Center Cut Top Sirloin.
See full menu

Location

1211 W. McClain Ave.

Scottsburg IN

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Goodfellas Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The 1894 Lodge

No reviews yet

The 1894 Lodge is a common place for all to come and share great food cold drink and an atmosphere that is second to none. Come try one of out local cut steaks today!

Smokin Crowes BBQ

No reviews yet

Good down home-smoked BBQ always smoked on-site.

Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston