Scottsdale restaurants you'll love

Scottsdale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Scottsdale

Scottsdale's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Scottsdale restaurants

State 48 Lager House image

 

State 48 Lager House

15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Burger$16.00
Roasted mushrooms, truffle aioli, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, tomato, brioche bun.
Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Fried brussel sprouts with apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, golden raisins and balsamic reduction.
Brisket Sandwich$15.50
Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, buttermilk fried onion strings, beer-b-que sauce, brioche bun.
More about State 48 Lager House
Sushi Ko Restaurant image

 

Sushi Ko Restaurant

9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$7.50
Pan-Fried or Steamed Dumplings
Sunomono$3.95
- Cucumber Salad - Sliced Cucumber, seaweed and crab with special vinegar dressing
Steam Edamame$4.95
Soybeans
More about Sushi Ko Restaurant
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch image

 

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch

20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Living Room Club$16.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
Mom's Comfort Dip$13.00
Grilled Cheese with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup
Meat & Cheese Surf Board$19.00
Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, White Cheddar, Brie, Gouda, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Almonds, Fruit Compote, Ciabatta
More about The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
Arizona Bread Company image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Arizona Bread Company

7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1045 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Vegetable
1/2 White Albacore Tuna$8.50
1/2 Oven Roasted Turkey$8.50
More about Arizona Bread Company
Philadelphia Sandwich Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Philadelphia Sandwich Company

7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cheesesteak$9.50
Marinated, grilled then chopped chicken thighs
Cheesesteak
USDA select or higher grade ribeye from French's meat market in Scottsdale prepared with choice of cheese with or with out grilled onions
Italian Hoagie$10.00
More about Philadelphia Sandwich Company
Tap & Bowl image

 

Tap & Bowl

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso Dip$8.50
white corn tortilla chips
Chicken Chimichanga$13.25
roasted chicken | pepperjack | sauteed peppers & onions | cilantro | flour tortilla | queso | guajillo red sauce | pico de gallo | spanish rice | refried beans
Korean Pork$13.75
slow cooked pork | mashed potatoes | charred broccoli & cauliflower | sriracha aioli | ginger | sesame | hass avocado
More about Tap & Bowl
Twist Bistro and Gallery image

 

Twist Bistro and Gallery

32409 N Scottsdale Rd #107, Scottsdale

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Flatbread Pizza$15.00
fresh organic house-made dough | roasted tomatoes | mozzarella | basil | reggianno parmesan
Wild Mushroom Crepe$15.00
fresh folded crepe | winter black truffle ricotta | wild mushrooms | basil pistu | local farm tomato salad
Wild Boar Meatballs$13.50
mediterranean style meatballs | house harissa broth | crostini | feta cheese
More about Twist Bistro and Gallery
The Buzz Eatery image

 

The Buzz Eatery

15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$11.00
Avocado, Fresno chili, pomegranate, lime, micro-cilantro, hard-boiled egg, red onion, side of fresh fruit (add smoked salmon +5)
Green Goddess$15.00
Oven-roasted chicken breast , heirloom tomato, cucumber, avocado, celery, Dino kale, mixed greens, ricotta salata, watermelon radish, hard-boiled egg, green goddess dressing
The Buzz Bowl$12.00
BLENDED: acai, apple juice or coconut milk, blueberry, strawberry, banana
TOPPED: banana, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, local honey, granola, mint, chia seed
More about The Buzz Eatery
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

7th and Camelback, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale image

 

Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatball App$10.50
Margherita$11.00
Cannoli$2.00
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Ahipoki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki

820 N 54th St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$11.35
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
More about Ahipoki
Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Corned Beef Hash$13.00
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast
Wolfpack$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
More about Over Easy
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (3868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lucky Lo Mein$15.00
fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce
Asian Chopped Salad$11.00
mixed greens, cabbage, red bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, cashews, sesame-soy dressing
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.50
water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
Maple & Ash Food Truck image

 

Maple & Ash Food Truck

Out & About, Scottsdale and Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Roll$36.00
garlic butter & chives
Downstairs Burger$16.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, red onion, dijonaise & fries
Beef Tenderloin Sandwich$24.00
arugula, harissa aioli, pepperonata, red onion & horseradish
More about Maple & Ash Food Truck
Ling's Wok Shop image

 

Ling's Wok Shop

20511 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cashew Stir-Fry
spinach, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, cashews, garlic sauce
Uncle Fu's Fried Rice
chopped vegetables, jasmine rice, egg, secret sauce
Buddha's Belly
mushrooms, onions, asparagus, green beans, radish, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce
More about Ling's Wok Shop
Barrio Cosita image

 

Barrio Cosita

15801 N Frank Lloyd WrightBlvd Suite 100, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla Kids$6.00
Sonoran flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese. Your choice of side and drink
3 Taco Combo
Your choice of three tacos and two sides.
Guacamole$6.00
Avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano, topped with queso fresco.
More about Barrio Cosita
IL Bosco Pizza image

PIZZA

IL Bosco Pizza

7120 E Becker Ln, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biaggia$17.90
Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil
Cheese$14.90
red sauce, and fresh mozz
Joanna$17.90
red sauce, spicy sausage, spicy pepperoni, mozz
More about IL Bosco Pizza
Taphouse Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (424 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Iceberg Wedge$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
8" The Old Stand By$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Dilla Libre Dos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Dos

8018 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Dilla$13.00
Carne Asada Fries$16.25
California Dilla$16.25
More about Dilla Libre Dos
Crust Brothers image

 

Crust Brothers

7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar$6.00
Romaine, House Made Crouton, Parmesian Cheese, Caesar Dressing(Included).
13" Cheese Pizza$16.00
16" Cheese Pizza$19.00
More about Crust Brothers
Sip Coffee & Beer House image

 

Sip Coffee & Beer House

3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.59
Avo Toast$9.05
Latte$3.75
More about Sip Coffee & Beer House
Tandoori Times Indian Bistro image

 

Tandoori Times Indian Bistro

8140 N Hayden Road, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.95
Boneless white meat chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in tomato base curry with touch of cream, herbs & spices
Seasoned Rice$2.95
1000 grains of Indian basmati rice, cooked with cumin and green peas
Chicken Makhani$13.95
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in special curry base of vine ripened tomatoes, special spices, touch of butter & fenugreek herbs
More about Tandoori Times Indian Bistro
Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (2396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Burro$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
Quick Start Loaded$11.75
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
Border Bowl$13.75
scrambled eggs | hash browns | bacon | ham | pork sausage | chorizo | onions | bell peppers | jalapenos | cheddar | pork green chile | house hot sauce -add avocado $2.50
More about Breakfast Club
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

7501 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
More about Some Burros
Cook & Craft image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cook & Craft-Shea

7306 E Shea, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Filet Sliders$16.00
seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries
Crafted Salad$14.00
baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing
Craft Burger$14.00
blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce |
toasted brioche bun | crispy fries
More about Cook & Craft-Shea
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale

3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Carne Adovada$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)$5.00
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food

1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (388 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sliders$13.95
Loaded Bitter Fries$13.00
Steak Tacos$14.00
More about Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
The Beverly on Main image

 

The Beverly on Main

7018 E Main St., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filet Bites$20.00
Pan seared filet mignon cut into small bites, serve with a side of horseradish cream.
French Dip Sliders$12.00
Two sliced roast beef sliders with grilled onions, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli on a pretzel bun, served with fries, pickles and au jus dipping sauce.
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Bacon, almonds, olive oil, shaved parmesan and roasted Brussel sprouts.
More about The Beverly on Main
Geisha a Go Go image

 

Geisha a Go Go

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LARGE ROOM$125.00
This is a deposit to book the large karaoke room.
Philadelphia Roll (8pc)$9.25
Smoked salmon, cucumber & cream cheese
Astroboy Roll (8pc)$15.75
Shrimp tempura (2pc), crab mix, avocado, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, smelt eggs & scallions
More about Geisha a Go Go
Barrio Queen image

SALADS

Barrio Queen

7114 E Stetson Dr Suite 105, Scottsdale

Avg 3.5 (1310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Birria Grilled Cheese$17.00
Short Rib Beef Birria Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Country Sourdough Bread Served with Cream of Tomato, Basil, and Artichoke Hearts.
Quesabirrias$5.50
Hand pressed corn tortillas, melted Oaxaca
cheese, beef short rib birria, cilantro & onions, served with birria au jus
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
Epazote black beans and Oaxaca cheese.
Topped with crema fresca.
More about Barrio Queen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Carne Asada

Miso Soup

Enchiladas

