Scottsdale restaurants you'll love
Scottsdale's top cuisines
Must-try Scottsdale restaurants
State 48 Lager House
15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale
|Popular items
|Mushroom Burger
|$16.00
Roasted mushrooms, truffle aioli, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, tomato, brioche bun.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
Fried brussel sprouts with apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, golden raisins and balsamic reduction.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.50
Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, buttermilk fried onion strings, beer-b-que sauce, brioche bun.
Sushi Ko Restaurant
9301 E SHEA BLVD, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$7.50
Pan-Fried or Steamed Dumplings
|Sunomono
|$3.95
- Cucumber Salad - Sliced Cucumber, seaweed and crab with special vinegar dressing
|Steam Edamame
|$4.95
Soybeans
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|The Living Room Club
|$16.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
|Mom's Comfort Dip
|$13.00
Grilled Cheese with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup
|Meat & Cheese Surf Board
|$19.00
Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, White Cheddar, Brie, Gouda, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Almonds, Fruit Compote, Ciabatta
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Arizona Bread Company
7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Garden Vegetable
|1/2 White Albacore Tuna
|$8.50
|1/2 Oven Roasted Turkey
|$8.50
FRENCH FRIES
Philadelphia Sandwich Company
7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.50
Marinated, grilled then chopped chicken thighs
|Cheesesteak
USDA select or higher grade ribeye from French's meat market in Scottsdale prepared with choice of cheese with or with out grilled onions
|Italian Hoagie
|$10.00
Tap & Bowl
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso Dip
|$8.50
white corn tortilla chips
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$13.25
roasted chicken | pepperjack | sauteed peppers & onions | cilantro | flour tortilla | queso | guajillo red sauce | pico de gallo | spanish rice | refried beans
|Korean Pork
|$13.75
slow cooked pork | mashed potatoes | charred broccoli & cauliflower | sriracha aioli | ginger | sesame | hass avocado
Twist Bistro and Gallery
32409 N Scottsdale Rd #107, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Grilled Flatbread Pizza
|$15.00
fresh organic house-made dough | roasted tomatoes | mozzarella | basil | reggianno parmesan
|Wild Mushroom Crepe
|$15.00
fresh folded crepe | winter black truffle ricotta | wild mushrooms | basil pistu | local farm tomato salad
|Wild Boar Meatballs
|$13.50
mediterranean style meatballs | house harissa broth | crostini | feta cheese
The Buzz Eatery
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Avocado, Fresno chili, pomegranate, lime, micro-cilantro, hard-boiled egg, red onion, side of fresh fruit (add smoked salmon +5)
|Green Goddess
|$15.00
Oven-roasted chicken breast , heirloom tomato, cucumber, avocado, celery, Dino kale, mixed greens, ricotta salata, watermelon radish, hard-boiled egg, green goddess dressing
|The Buzz Bowl
|$12.00
BLENDED: acai, apple juice or coconut milk, blueberry, strawberry, banana
TOPPED: banana, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, local honey, granola, mint, chia seed
Some Burros
7th and Camelback, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Someburros Bowl
|$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Meatball App
|$10.50
|Margherita
|$11.00
|Cannoli
|$2.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki
820 N 54th St, Chandler
|Popular items
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
|$11.35
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Hash
|$13.00
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast
|Wolfpack
|$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Lucky Lo Mein
|$15.00
fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce
|Asian Chopped Salad
|$11.00
mixed greens, cabbage, red bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, cashews, sesame-soy dressing
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$11.50
water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro
Maple & Ash Food Truck
Out & About, Scottsdale and Phoenix
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
garlic butter & chives
|Downstairs Burger
|$16.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, red onion, dijonaise & fries
|Beef Tenderloin Sandwich
|$24.00
arugula, harissa aioli, pepperonata, red onion & horseradish
Ling's Wok Shop
20511 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Cashew Stir-Fry
spinach, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, cashews, garlic sauce
|Uncle Fu's Fried Rice
chopped vegetables, jasmine rice, egg, secret sauce
|Buddha's Belly
mushrooms, onions, asparagus, green beans, radish, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce
Barrio Cosita
15801 N Frank Lloyd WrightBlvd Suite 100, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Cheese Quesadilla Kids
|$6.00
Sonoran flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese. Your choice of side and drink
|3 Taco Combo
Your choice of three tacos and two sides.
|Guacamole
|$6.00
Avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano, topped with queso fresco.
PIZZA
IL Bosco Pizza
7120 E Becker Ln, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Biaggia
|$17.90
Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil
|Cheese
|$14.90
red sauce, and fresh mozz
|Joanna
|$17.90
red sauce, spicy sausage, spicy pepperoni, mozz
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Baby Iceberg Wedge
|$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
|Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese
|$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
|8" The Old Stand By
|$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Dos
8018 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Chicken Dilla
|$13.00
|Carne Asada Fries
|$16.25
|California Dilla
|$16.25
Crust Brothers
7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Ceasar
|$6.00
Romaine, House Made Crouton, Parmesian Cheese, Caesar Dressing(Included).
|13" Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$19.00
Sip Coffee & Beer House
3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.59
|Avo Toast
|$9.05
|Latte
|$3.75
Tandoori Times Indian Bistro
8140 N Hayden Road, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.95
Boneless white meat chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in tomato base curry with touch of cream, herbs & spices
|Seasoned Rice
|$2.95
1000 grains of Indian basmati rice, cooked with cumin and green peas
|Chicken Makhani
|$13.95
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in special curry base of vine ripened tomatoes, special spices, touch of butter & fenugreek herbs
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Burro
|$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
|Quick Start Loaded
|$11.75
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
|Border Bowl
|$13.75
scrambled eggs | hash browns | bacon | ham | pork sausage | chorizo | onions | bell peppers | jalapenos | cheddar | pork green chile | house hot sauce -add avocado $2.50
Some Burros
7501 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Combo #12
|$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cook & Craft-Shea
7306 E Shea, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Filet Sliders
|$16.00
seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries
|Crafted Salad
|$14.00
baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing
|Craft Burger
|$14.00
blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce |
toasted brioche bun | crispy fries
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
|Carne Adovada
|$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
|Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)
|$5.00
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Pork Sliders
|$13.95
|Loaded Bitter Fries
|$13.00
|Steak Tacos
|$14.00
The Beverly on Main
7018 E Main St., Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Filet Bites
|$20.00
Pan seared filet mignon cut into small bites, serve with a side of horseradish cream.
|French Dip Sliders
|$12.00
Two sliced roast beef sliders with grilled onions, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli on a pretzel bun, served with fries, pickles and au jus dipping sauce.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Bacon, almonds, olive oil, shaved parmesan and roasted Brussel sprouts.
Geisha a Go Go
7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|LARGE ROOM
|$125.00
This is a deposit to book the large karaoke room.
|Philadelphia Roll (8pc)
|$9.25
Smoked salmon, cucumber & cream cheese
|Astroboy Roll (8pc)
|$15.75
Shrimp tempura (2pc), crab mix, avocado, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, smelt eggs & scallions
SALADS
Barrio Queen
7114 E Stetson Dr Suite 105, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Birria Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Short Rib Beef Birria Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Country Sourdough Bread Served with Cream of Tomato, Basil, and Artichoke Hearts.
|Quesabirrias
|$5.50
Hand pressed corn tortillas, melted Oaxaca
cheese, beef short rib birria, cilantro & onions, served with birria au jus
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Epazote black beans and Oaxaca cheese.
Topped with crema fresca.