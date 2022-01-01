Scottsdale American restaurants you'll love
More about The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Mom's Comfort Dip
|$13.00
Grilled Cheese with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup
|The Living Room Club
|$16.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
|Tuna Melt
|$16.00
Provolone, Olives, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough
More about Tap & Bowl
Tap & Bowl
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Chile Shrimp
|$14.75
spiced shrimp | sonoran basmati rice | carrots | onions | peppers | sweet corn | pineapple | cilantro | hass avocado
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$9.50
shrimp | pico de gallo | cucumber | cilantro | avocado | tortilla chips
|Chile Con Queso Dip
|$8.50
white corn tortilla chips
More about Maple & Ash Food Truck
Maple & Ash Food Truck
Out & About, Scottsdale and Phoenix
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
garlic butter & chives
|Downstairs Burger
|$16.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, red onion, dijonaise & fries
|Beef Tenderloin Sandwich
|$24.00
arugula, harissa aioli, pepperonata, red onion & horseradish
More about Taphouse Kitchen
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Baby Iceberg Wedge
|$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
|Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese
|$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
|8" The Old Stand By
|$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
More about Breakfast Club
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Burro
|$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
|Quick Start Loaded
|$11.75
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
|Border Bowl
|$13.75
scrambled eggs | hash browns | bacon | ham | pork sausage | chorizo | onions | bell peppers | jalapenos | cheddar | pork green chile | house hot sauce -add avocado $2.50
More about Cook & Craft-Shea
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cook & Craft-Shea
7306 E Shea, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Filet Sliders
|$16.00
seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries
|Crafted Salad
|$14.00
baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing
|Craft Burger
|$14.00
blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce |
toasted brioche bun | crispy fries
More about Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Pork Sliders
|$13.95
|Loaded Bitter Fries
|$13.00
|Steak Tacos
|$14.00
More about The Beverly on Main
The Beverly on Main
7018 E Main St., Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$6.00
Bavarian pretzel, butter, sea salt and honey mustard on the side.
|Filet Bites
|$20.00
Pan seared filet mignon cut into small bites, serve with a side of horseradish cream.
|Rebel Rooster Sliders
|$12.00
Two plant based 'chicken' sliders, sriracha BBQ sauce, arugula, spicy hummus on a vegan bu, served with fries and pickles.
More about Belle's Nashville Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Belle's Nashville Kitchen
7212 E Main St, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Kool-Aid Pickles
|$10.00
|Side Ranch
|$0.50
|Belles Chk Caesar Wrap
|$16.00
More about Boondocks Patio & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Boondocks Patio & Grill
4341 N 75th St, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Mini Corn Dogs
|$8.75
served with ranch, yellow mustard and ketchup
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$8.75
crispy capers, goat cheese, and red wine vinaigrette
|Sin Burger
|$13.75
Jalapeno marmalade, pickled cabbage, avocado, pepper jack cheese, cilantro mayo, and blistered jalapeno.
More about Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden
8300 E Hayden Rd Ste F104, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$3.00
More about Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
7388 E Shea Blvd, SCOTTSDALE