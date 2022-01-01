Scottsdale American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Scottsdale

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch image

 

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch

20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mom's Comfort Dip$13.00
Grilled Cheese with a cup of Tomato Basil Soup
The Living Room Club$16.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
Tuna Melt$16.00
Provolone, Olives, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough
More about The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch
Tap & Bowl image

 

Tap & Bowl

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Shrimp$14.75
spiced shrimp | sonoran basmati rice | carrots | onions | peppers | sweet corn | pineapple | cilantro | hass avocado
Shrimp Ceviche$9.50
shrimp | pico de gallo | cucumber | cilantro | avocado | tortilla chips
Chile Con Queso Dip$8.50
white corn tortilla chips
More about Tap & Bowl
Maple & Ash Food Truck image

 

Maple & Ash Food Truck

Out & About, Scottsdale and Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Roll$36.00
garlic butter & chives
Downstairs Burger$16.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, red onion, dijonaise & fries
Beef Tenderloin Sandwich$24.00
arugula, harissa aioli, pepperonata, red onion & horseradish
More about Maple & Ash Food Truck
Taphouse Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (424 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Iceberg Wedge$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
8" The Old Stand By$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (2396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Burro$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
Quick Start Loaded$11.75
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
Border Bowl$13.75
scrambled eggs | hash browns | bacon | ham | pork sausage | chorizo | onions | bell peppers | jalapenos | cheddar | pork green chile | house hot sauce -add avocado $2.50
More about Breakfast Club
Cook & Craft image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cook & Craft-Shea

7306 E Shea, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Filet Sliders$16.00
seasoned, flat iron seared filet l crispy onion l tomato l spicy aioli l provolone l brioche bun l crispy fries
Crafted Salad$14.00
baby arugula | roasted beets | pomegranate seeds | marinated artichokes | grilled vegetables | goat cheese | balsamic dressing
Craft Burger$14.00
blend of chuck, brisket and short rib | lettuce | house made sweet pickles | tomato | grilled onion | house crafted sauce |
toasted brioche bun | crispy fries
More about Cook & Craft-Shea
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food

1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (388 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sliders$13.95
Loaded Bitter Fries$13.00
Steak Tacos$14.00
More about Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
The Beverly on Main image

 

The Beverly on Main

7018 E Main St., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$6.00
Bavarian pretzel, butter, sea salt and honey mustard on the side.
Filet Bites$20.00
Pan seared filet mignon cut into small bites, serve with a side of horseradish cream.
Rebel Rooster Sliders$12.00
Two plant based 'chicken' sliders, sriracha BBQ sauce, arugula, spicy hummus on a vegan bu, served with fries and pickles.
More about The Beverly on Main
Belle's Nashville Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Belle's Nashville Kitchen

7212 E Main St, Scottsdale

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kool-Aid Pickles$10.00
Side Ranch$0.50
Belles Chk Caesar Wrap$16.00
More about Belle's Nashville Kitchen
Boondocks Patio & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Boondocks Patio & Grill

4341 N 75th St, Scottsdale

Avg 3.9 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Corn Dogs$8.75
served with ranch, yellow mustard and ketchup
Fried Brussels Sprouts$8.75
crispy capers, goat cheese, and red wine vinaigrette
Sin Burger$13.75
Jalapeno marmalade, pickled cabbage, avocado, pepper jack cheese, cilantro mayo, and blistered jalapeno.
More about Boondocks Patio & Grill
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden image

 

Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden

8300 E Hayden Rd Ste F104, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee$3.00
More about Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden
Hush Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Hush Public House

14202 N Scottsdale Rd #167, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hush Public House
Francine image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Francine

4712 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (1204 reviews)
Takeout
More about Francine
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale

7388 E Shea Blvd, SCOTTSDALE

Avg 4.6 (2904 reviews)
Takeout
More about Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
The Blind Pig image

 

The Blind Pig

3370 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Blind Pig
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight image

 

Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight

14795 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (874 reviews)
Takeout
More about Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight

