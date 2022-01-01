Scottsdale breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Scottsdale

The Buzz Eatery image

 

The Buzz Eatery

15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Buzz Bowl$12.00
BLENDED: acai, apple juice or coconut milk, blueberry, strawberry, banana
TOPPED: banana, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, local honey, granola, mint, chia seed
Sandwich Breakfast$10.00
Basil pesto aioli, ham, sharp cheddar, arugula, scrambled egg, English muffin, side of fresh fruit
Avocado Toast$11.00
Avocado, Fresno chili, pomegranate, lime, micro-cilantro, hard-boiled egg, red onion, side of fresh fruit (add smoked salmon +5)
Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Corned Beef Hash$13.00
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast
Wolfpack$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
Taphouse Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (424 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Iceberg Wedge$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
8" The Old Stand By$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
Sip Coffee & Beer House image

 

Sip Coffee & Beer House

3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garage Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Latte$3.75
Cold Brew$4.59
Breakfast Club image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (2396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Burro$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
Quick Start Loaded$11.75
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
Border Bowl$13.75
scrambled eggs | hash browns | bacon | ham | pork sausage | chorizo | onions | bell peppers | jalapenos | cheddar | pork green chile | house hot sauce -add avocado $2.50
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

7501 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Postino Highland image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Highland

4821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Meatballs & Goat Cheese$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles

3133 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (6721 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tre-Tre$10.00
Lo-Lo’s$19.00
Two Piece Of Golden Fried Catfish Fillets$22.00
Chompie's - Scottsdale image

 

Chompie's - Scottsdale

9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast$8.99
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
Breakfast Sliders$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
Postino Kierland image

 

Postino Kierland

7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden image

 

Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden

8300 E Hayden Rd Ste F104, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coffee$3.00
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale

7388 E Shea Blvd, SCOTTSDALE

Avg 4.6 (2904 reviews)
Takeout
The Blind Pig image

 

The Blind Pig

3370 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
Takeout
The Breakfast Joynt image

FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Joynt

10101 E Bell Road #107, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (2437 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight image

 

Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight

14795 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (874 reviews)
Takeout
The Breakfast Joynt image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Joynt

6245 E Bell Rd #112, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (3665 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lone Spur Cafe

15600 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Cheese Omelette$7.99
Sausage Links & Eggs$8.99
