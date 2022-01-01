Scottsdale breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Scottsdale
More about The Buzz Eatery
The Buzz Eatery
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|The Buzz Bowl
|$12.00
BLENDED: acai, apple juice or coconut milk, blueberry, strawberry, banana
TOPPED: banana, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, local honey, granola, mint, chia seed
|Sandwich Breakfast
|$10.00
Basil pesto aioli, ham, sharp cheddar, arugula, scrambled egg, English muffin, side of fresh fruit
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Avocado, Fresno chili, pomegranate, lime, micro-cilantro, hard-boiled egg, red onion, side of fresh fruit (add smoked salmon +5)
More about Over Easy
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
11162 N Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Hash
|$13.00
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast
|Wolfpack
|$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
More about Taphouse Kitchen
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
6137 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Baby Iceberg Wedge
|$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
|Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese
|$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
|8" The Old Stand By
|$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
More about Sip Coffee & Beer House
Sip Coffee & Beer House
3617 North Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Garage Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
|Latte
|$3.75
|Cold Brew
|$4.59
More about Breakfast Club
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Burro
|$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
|Quick Start Loaded
|$11.75
4 eggs | applewood bacon | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit | toast
|Border Bowl
|$13.75
scrambled eggs | hash browns | bacon | ham | pork sausage | chorizo | onions | bell peppers | jalapenos | cheddar | pork green chile | house hot sauce -add avocado $2.50
More about Some Burros
Some Burros
7501 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Combo #12
|$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
More about Postino Highland
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Postino Highland
4821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
|Meatballs & Goat Cheese
|$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles
3133 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Tre-Tre
|$10.00
|Lo-Lo’s
|$19.00
|Two Piece Of Golden Fried Catfish Fillets
|$22.00
More about Chompie's - Scottsdale
Chompie's - Scottsdale
9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$8.99
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
|Breakfast Sliders
|$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
|Original Breakfast Bagel
|$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
More about Postino Kierland
Postino Kierland
7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden
8300 E Hayden Rd Ste F104, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$3.00
More about Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
7388 E Shea Blvd, SCOTTSDALE
More about Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight
14795 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale
More about The Breakfast Joynt
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Joynt
6245 E Bell Rd #112, Scottsdale