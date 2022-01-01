Scottsdale brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Scottsdale

State 48 Lager House image

 

State 48 Lager House

15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Burger$16.00
Roasted mushrooms, truffle aioli, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, tomato, brioche bun.
Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Fried brussel sprouts with apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, golden raisins and balsamic reduction.
Brisket Sandwich$15.50
Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, buttermilk fried onion strings, beer-b-que sauce, brioche bun.
More about State 48 Lager House
The Buzz Eatery image

 

The Buzz Eatery

15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Buzz Bowl$12.00
BLENDED: acai, apple juice or coconut milk, blueberry, strawberry, banana
TOPPED: banana, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, local honey, granola, mint, chia seed
Sandwich Breakfast$10.00
Basil pesto aioli, ham, sharp cheddar, arugula, scrambled egg, English muffin, side of fresh fruit
Avocado Toast$11.00
Avocado, Fresno chili, pomegranate, lime, micro-cilantro, hard-boiled egg, red onion, side of fresh fruit (add smoked salmon +5)
More about The Buzz Eatery
The Vanilla Gorilla image

 

The Vanilla Gorilla

14202 N Scottsdale Rd #165, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Vanilla Gorilla
Restaurant banner

 

Loco Patron North

14950 n. Northsight blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$2.00
Loco Protein$15.45
Stk Street Plate$15.45
More about Loco Patron North

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Burritos

Tacos

Salmon

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston