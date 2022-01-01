Scottsdale brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Scottsdale
More about State 48 Lager House
State 48 Lager House
15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale
|Popular items
|Mushroom Burger
|$16.00
Roasted mushrooms, truffle aioli, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, tomato, brioche bun.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
Fried brussel sprouts with apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, golden raisins and balsamic reduction.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.50
Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, buttermilk fried onion strings, beer-b-que sauce, brioche bun.
More about The Buzz Eatery
The Buzz Eatery
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|The Buzz Bowl
|$12.00
BLENDED: acai, apple juice or coconut milk, blueberry, strawberry, banana
TOPPED: banana, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, local honey, granola, mint, chia seed
|Sandwich Breakfast
|$10.00
Basil pesto aioli, ham, sharp cheddar, arugula, scrambled egg, English muffin, side of fresh fruit
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Avocado, Fresno chili, pomegranate, lime, micro-cilantro, hard-boiled egg, red onion, side of fresh fruit (add smoked salmon +5)