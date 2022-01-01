Scottsdale sandwich spots you'll love

Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Scottsdale

Arizona Bread Company image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Arizona Bread Company

7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1045 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Vegetable
1/2 White Albacore Tuna$8.50
1/2 Oven Roasted Turkey$8.50
More about Arizona Bread Company
Philadelphia Sandwich Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Philadelphia Sandwich Company

7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cheesesteak$9.50
Marinated, grilled then chopped chicken thighs
Cheesesteak
USDA select or higher grade ribeye from French's meat market in Scottsdale prepared with choice of cheese with or with out grilled onions
Italian Hoagie$10.00
More about Philadelphia Sandwich Company
Crust Brothers image

 

Crust Brothers

7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar$6.00
Romaine, House Made Crouton, Parmesian Cheese, Caesar Dressing(Included).
13" Cheese Pizza$16.00
16" Cheese Pizza$19.00
More about Crust Brothers
Chompie's - Scottsdale image

 

Chompie's - Scottsdale

9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast$8.99
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
Breakfast Sliders$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
Original Breakfast Bagel$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
More about Chompie's - Scottsdale
Freshbox image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Freshbox

10101 E Bell RD, Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Pho$10.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Organic Spinach, Rice Noodles, Purple Cabbage, Charred Broccoli, Mung Bean Sprouts, Fresh Jalapenos | Miso Sesame Vinaigrette | 27g Protein | 470 Calories
Primal Warrior$10.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Organic Kale, Organic Spinach, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Raw Red Beets, Grape Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Avocado | Turmeric Ginger Vinaigrette | 27g Protein | 410 Calories
Spicy Buffalo Chicken$10.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Sliced Celery, House Made Spicy Croutons, Blue Cheese | 28g Protein | 320 Calories
More about Freshbox

