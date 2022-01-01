Scottsdale sandwich spots you'll love
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Arizona Bread Company
7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Garden Vegetable
|1/2 White Albacore Tuna
|$8.50
|1/2 Oven Roasted Turkey
|$8.50
FRENCH FRIES
Philadelphia Sandwich Company
7318 E. Stetson Dr., Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.50
Marinated, grilled then chopped chicken thighs
|Cheesesteak
USDA select or higher grade ribeye from French's meat market in Scottsdale prepared with choice of cheese with or with out grilled onions
|Italian Hoagie
|$10.00
Crust Brothers
7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Ceasar
|$6.00
Romaine, House Made Crouton, Parmesian Cheese, Caesar Dressing(Included).
|13" Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$19.00
Chompie's - Scottsdale
9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$8.99
Two eggs served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns. Includes authentic N.Y. Bagel with cream cheese or toast. Add bacon, ham steak, chorizo, or turkey sausage for $3.00
|Breakfast Sliders
|$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
|Original Breakfast Bagel
|$3.99
Scrambled or Fried Egg. Add Ham or Bacon .99 Add Cheese .89
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Freshbox
10101 E Bell RD, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|The Pho
|$10.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Organic Spinach, Rice Noodles, Purple Cabbage, Charred Broccoli, Mung Bean Sprouts, Fresh Jalapenos | Miso Sesame Vinaigrette | 27g Protein | 470 Calories
|Primal Warrior
|$10.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Organic Kale, Organic Spinach, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Raw Red Beets, Grape Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Avocado | Turmeric Ginger Vinaigrette | 27g Protein | 410 Calories
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken
|$10.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Sliced Celery, House Made Spicy Croutons, Blue Cheese | 28g Protein | 320 Calories