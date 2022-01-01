Scottsdale Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Scottsdale
More about Twist Bistro and Gallery
Twist Bistro and Gallery
32409 N Scottsdale Rd #107, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Grilled Flatbread Pizza
|$15.00
fresh organic house-made dough | roasted tomatoes | mozzarella | basil | reggianno parmesan
|Wild Mushroom Crepe
|$15.00
fresh folded crepe | winter black truffle ricotta | wild mushrooms | basil pistu | local farm tomato salad
|Wild Boar Meatballs
|$13.50
mediterranean style meatballs | house harissa broth | crostini | feta cheese
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Meatball App
|$10.50
|Margherita
|$11.00
|Cannoli
|$2.00
More about IL Bosco Pizza
PIZZA
IL Bosco Pizza
7120 E Becker Ln, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Biaggia
|$17.90
Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil
|Cheese
|$14.90
red sauce, and fresh mozz
|Joanna
|$17.90
red sauce, spicy sausage, spicy pepperoni, mozz
More about Postino Highland
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Postino Highland
4821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
|Meatballs & Goat Cheese
|$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
More about Fellow Osteria
Fellow Osteria
1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Fall Salad
|$13.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Seasonal Fruit, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Apple Cider Agrodolce, Green Apple, and Toasted Hazelnuts
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Pavoni pepperoni with basil and extra virgin olive oil.
|Arancini
|$12.00
Crispy arborio rice balls with saffron, fontina and pomodoro.
More about Maui Pasta
PASTA
Maui Pasta
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|(T) Entree Dinner Special of the Day
|$12.00
Check out our daily specials on our homepage at mauipasta.com!
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$11.95
Tender grilled chicken thighs, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
|(T) Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano, house-made croutons, with house-made Caesar dressing.
More about Postino Kierland
Postino Kierland
7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.