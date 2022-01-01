Scottsdale Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Scottsdale

Twist Bistro and Gallery image

 

Twist Bistro and Gallery

32409 N Scottsdale Rd #107, Scottsdale

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Flatbread Pizza$15.00
fresh organic house-made dough | roasted tomatoes | mozzarella | basil | reggianno parmesan
Wild Mushroom Crepe$15.00
fresh folded crepe | winter black truffle ricotta | wild mushrooms | basil pistu | local farm tomato salad
Wild Boar Meatballs$13.50
mediterranean style meatballs | house harissa broth | crostini | feta cheese
More about Twist Bistro and Gallery
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale image

 

Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatball App$10.50
Margherita$11.00
Cannoli$2.00
More about Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
IL Bosco Pizza image

PIZZA

IL Bosco Pizza

7120 E Becker Ln, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Biaggia$17.90
Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil
Cheese$14.90
red sauce, and fresh mozz
Joanna$17.90
red sauce, spicy sausage, spicy pepperoni, mozz
More about IL Bosco Pizza
Postino Highland image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Highland

4821 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.00
Smoked turkey, provolone, tomato, greens and pesto.
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Meatballs & Goat Cheese$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
More about Postino Highland
Fellow Osteria image

 

Fellow Osteria

1455 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fall Salad$13.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Seasonal Fruit, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Apple Cider Agrodolce, Green Apple, and Toasted Hazelnuts
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Pavoni pepperoni with basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Arancini$12.00
Crispy arborio rice balls with saffron, fontina and pomodoro.
More about Fellow Osteria
Maui Pasta image

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
(T) Entree Dinner Special of the Day$12.00
Check out our daily specials on our homepage at mauipasta.com!
Grilled Chicken Plate$11.95
Tender grilled chicken thighs, served with two scoops of rice and Hawaiian mac salad.
(T) Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano, house-made croutons, with house-made Caesar dressing.
More about Maui Pasta
Postino Kierland image

 

Postino Kierland

7030 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Kierland
Hush Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Hush Public House

14202 N Scottsdale Rd #167, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hush Public House

