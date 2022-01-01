Scottsdale juice & smoothie spots you'll love
d'Lite Healthy On The Go
2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale
|Popular items
|California Club
|$9.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
|AZ Burro
|$9.00
Smoked Turkey, Avocado, 2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Potato, Tomato & Feta Cheese, wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla.
|Turkey Club
|$9.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
6501 E Greenway, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Original Acai
|$8.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
7388 E Shea Blvd, SCOTTSDALE
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Lone Spur Cafe
15600 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Thick Cut Bacon & Eggs
|$9.99
|Sausage Links & Eggs
|$8.99
|Ranch Dressing
|$0.69
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Freshbox
10101 E Bell RD, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Bacon Caesar
|$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Bacon, Locally Sourced Egg | Caesar Dressing | 45g Protein | 420 Calories
|Herban Cowboy
|$11.50
Cage-Free BBQ Chicken, Organic Spring Mix, Purple Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Raw Sweet Corn, Sunflower Seeds, Cheddar Cheese | Creamy Avocado Dressing | 27g Protein | 370 Calories
|Park Ave Cobb
|$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Locally Sourced Egg, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese | 28g Protein | 370 Calories