Scottsdale juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Scottsdale restaurants
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Scottsdale

D'Lite Healthy On The Go - Old Town image

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go

2613 N Scottsdale Rd, scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Club$9.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
AZ Burro$9.00
Smoked Turkey, Avocado, 2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Potato, Tomato & Feta Cheese, wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla.
Turkey Club$9.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

6501 E Greenway, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (537 reviews)
Popular items
Original Acai$8.95
Crafted with Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry. Topped with GF Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Honey.
More about Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale

7388 E Shea Blvd, SCOTTSDALE

Avg 4.6 (2904 reviews)
Takeout
More about Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Lone Spur Cafe

15600 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thick Cut Bacon & Eggs$9.99
Sausage Links & Eggs$8.99
Ranch Dressing$0.69
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Freshbox image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Freshbox

10101 E Bell RD, Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bacon Caesar$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Bacon, Locally Sourced Egg | Caesar Dressing | 45g Protein | 420 Calories
Herban Cowboy$11.50
Cage-Free BBQ Chicken, Organic Spring Mix, Purple Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Raw Sweet Corn, Sunflower Seeds, Cheddar Cheese | Creamy Avocado Dressing | 27g Protein | 370 Calories
Park Ave Cobb$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Locally Sourced Egg, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese | 28g Protein | 370 Calories
More about Freshbox
Jamba image

 

Jamba

2765 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

15686 N. Frank LLoyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4 (323 reviews)
More about Jamba

