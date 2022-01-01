Scottsdale Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale

Dilla Libre Dos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Dos

8018 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Dilla$13.00
Carne Asada Fries$16.25
California Dilla$16.25
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

7501 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Barrio Queen image

SALADS

Barrio Queen

7114 E Stetson Dr Suite 105, Scottsdale

Avg 3.5 (1310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Grilled Cheese$17.00
Short Rib Beef Birria Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Country Sourdough Bread Served with Cream of Tomato, Basil, and Artichoke Hearts.
Quesabirrias$5.50
Hand pressed corn tortillas, melted Oaxaca
cheese, beef short rib birria, cilantro & onions, served with birria au jus
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
Epazote black beans and Oaxaca cheese.
Topped with crema fresca.
America's Taco Shop - Scottsdale image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

America's Taco Shop - Scottsdale

7001 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (1994 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Char-grilled Chicken Bowl$9.49
With char-grilled chicken, ranchero beans, rice, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, & cilantro. Served with tomatillo salsa.
Agua Fresca Horchata$3.49
Restaurant banner

 

Loco Patron North

14950 n. Northsight blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$2.00
Loco Protein$15.45
Stk Street Plate$15.45
