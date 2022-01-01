Scottsdale salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Scottsdale
More about Crust Brothers
Crust Brothers
7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Ceasar
|$6.00
Romaine, House Made Crouton, Parmesian Cheese, Caesar Dressing(Included).
|House
|$7.00
|Wedge
|$7.00
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE
|Popular items
|Avocado Fries
|$9.00
Avocado wedges rolled in panko and flash fried served with sriracha aioli
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.50
1 egg / bacon / cheddar cheese / tomato garlic aioli / mashed potato hash brown cakes / avocado relish / brioche bun
|Hash Brown Bowl
|$13.00
2 eggs any style / crispy hash brown cake / diced fresh tomato sauce / parmesan
More about Citizen Public House
Citizen Public House
7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Sweet Corn Grits, Pecorino Romano, Truffle Oil
|Family Chopped Salad
|$30.00
The Original Chopped Salad packaged in a quart sized portion. Serves 4 as a side.
Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk Herb Dressing.
|Short Ribs
|$38.00
Cherry BBQ Sauce, Parsnip Purée, Sautéed Greens
More about Freshbox
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Freshbox
10101 E Bell RD, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|Bacon Caesar
|$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Bacon, Locally Sourced Egg | Caesar Dressing | 45g Protein | 420 Calories
|Herban Cowboy
|$11.50
Cage-Free BBQ Chicken, Organic Spring Mix, Purple Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Raw Sweet Corn, Sunflower Seeds, Cheddar Cheese | Creamy Avocado Dressing | 27g Protein | 370 Calories
|Park Ave Cobb
|$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Locally Sourced Egg, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese | 28g Protein | 370 Calories