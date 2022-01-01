Scottsdale salad spots you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crust Brothers image

 

Crust Brothers

7342 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 111, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar$6.00
Romaine, House Made Crouton, Parmesian Cheese, Caesar Dressing(Included).
House$7.00
Wedge$7.00
More about Crust Brothers
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Fries$9.00
Avocado wedges rolled in panko and flash fried served with sriracha aioli
Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
1 egg / bacon / cheddar cheese / tomato garlic aioli / mashed potato hash brown cakes / avocado relish / brioche bun
Hash Brown Bowl$13.00
2 eggs any style / crispy hash brown cake / diced fresh tomato sauce / parmesan
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Citizen Public House image

 

Citizen Public House

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Sweet Corn Grits, Pecorino Romano, Truffle Oil
Family Chopped Salad$30.00
The Original Chopped Salad packaged in a quart sized portion. Serves 4 as a side.
Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk Herb Dressing.
Short Ribs$38.00
Cherry BBQ Sauce, Parsnip Purée, Sautéed Greens
More about Citizen Public House
Freshbox image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Freshbox

10101 E Bell RD, Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bacon Caesar$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Bacon, Locally Sourced Egg | Caesar Dressing | 45g Protein | 420 Calories
Herban Cowboy$11.50
Cage-Free BBQ Chicken, Organic Spring Mix, Purple Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Raw Sweet Corn, Sunflower Seeds, Cheddar Cheese | Creamy Avocado Dressing | 27g Protein | 370 Calories
Park Ave Cobb$11.50
Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Locally Sourced Egg, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese | 28g Protein | 370 Calories
More about Freshbox

