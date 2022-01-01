Scottsdale seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Scottsdale
More about The Buzz Eatery
The Buzz Eatery
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|The Buzz Bowl
|$12.00
BLENDED: acai, apple juice or coconut milk, blueberry, strawberry, banana
TOPPED: banana, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, local honey, granola, mint, chia seed
|Sandwich Breakfast
|$10.00
Basil pesto aioli, ham, sharp cheddar, arugula, scrambled egg, English muffin, side of fresh fruit
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Avocado, Fresno chili, pomegranate, lime, micro-cilantro, hard-boiled egg, red onion, side of fresh fruit (add smoked salmon +5)
More about Ahipoki
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki
820 N 54th St, Chandler
|Popular items
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
|$11.35
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
Ahipoki
9301 E Shea Blvd #105, Scottsdale
|Popular items
|2 Scoop Bowl
|$11.35
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|Fountain Drinks
|$1.99