Scottsdale seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Scottsdale

The Buzz Eatery image

 

The Buzz Eatery

15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Buzz Bowl$12.00
BLENDED: acai, apple juice or coconut milk, blueberry, strawberry, banana
TOPPED: banana, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, local honey, granola, mint, chia seed
Sandwich Breakfast$10.00
Basil pesto aioli, ham, sharp cheddar, arugula, scrambled egg, English muffin, side of fresh fruit
Avocado Toast$11.00
Avocado, Fresno chili, pomegranate, lime, micro-cilantro, hard-boiled egg, red onion, side of fresh fruit (add smoked salmon +5)
More about The Buzz Eatery
Ahipoki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki

820 N 54th St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$11.35
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
More about Ahipoki
Ahipoki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki

9301 E Shea Blvd #105, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (801 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Scoop Bowl$11.35
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Fountain Drinks$1.99
More about Ahipoki
Ahipoki image

 

Ahipoki

2805 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$11.35
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Spam Musubi (2)$4.95
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
More about Ahipoki

