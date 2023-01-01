Antipasto salad in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve antipasto salad
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Gluten Free Antipasto Salad Large
|$14.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
|Antipasto Salad Large
|$14.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
|Antipasto Salad Small
|$11.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
9619 N Hayden Rd #108, Phoenix
|Antipasto salad
|$15.00
spring greens, salamis, cheeses, baby tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, olives, tossed in house balsamic vinaigrette (gf)