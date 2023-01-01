Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch - Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Antipasto Salad Large$14.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
Antipasto Salad Large$14.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
Antipasto Salad Small$11.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch - Vito's - DC Ranch
Main pic

 

Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion - 9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108

9619 N Hayden Rd #108, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Antipasto salad$15.00
spring greens, salamis, cheeses, baby tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, olives, tossed in house balsamic vinaigrette (gf)
More about Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion - 9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Mac And Cheese

Sea Urchins

Hash Browns

Cheeseburgers

Pad Thai

Katsu

Taquitos

Teriyaki Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (136 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1066 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (589 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston