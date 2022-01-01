Asian salad in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve asian salad
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
|Asian Chopped Salad
|$11.00
mixed greens, cabbage, red bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, cashews, sesame-soy dressing
More about Ling's Wok Shop
Ling's Wok Shop
20511 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
|Asian Chopped Salad
|$10.00
fresh greens, cabbage, tomatoes, red bell peppers, cilantro, green onions, avocado, cashews, sesame-soy dressing
More about Chompie's - Scottsdale
Chompie's - Scottsdale
9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Alex's Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing