Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja fish tacos in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Consumer pic

 

Cien Agaves - Old Town

7228 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco$5.00
More about Cien Agaves - Old Town
Item pic

 

Gecko Grill

7707 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$7.99
Breaded and fried fish topped with baja sauce, green cabbage and salsa fresca.
More about Gecko Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Mediterranean Salad

Sweet Corn

Rice Bowls

Pork Belly

Curry Chicken

Omelettes

Pretzels

Yakisoba

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1015 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston