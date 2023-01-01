Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baja fish tacos in
Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale
/
Baja Fish Tacos
Scottsdale restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
Cien Agaves - Old Town
7228 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Baja Fish Taco
$5.00
More about Cien Agaves - Old Town
Gecko Grill
7707 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Baja Fish Taco
$7.99
Breaded and fried fish topped with baja sauce, green cabbage and salsa fresca.
More about Gecko Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale
Mediterranean Salad
Sweet Corn
Rice Bowls
Pork Belly
Curry Chicken
Omelettes
Pretzels
Yakisoba
Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More near Scottsdale to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(99 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(93 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(126 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(27 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(572 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1015 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(277 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston